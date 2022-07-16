JMP Securities Trims Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Target Price to $100.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,914,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 368,025 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

