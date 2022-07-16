JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average of $159.40.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

