JNBA Financial Advisors Has $155,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Exelon by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelon Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.