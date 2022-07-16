JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 800 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

