JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 900 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

