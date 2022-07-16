JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHEL. ING Group raised Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,628.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $228,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

