JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $57.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.50 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

CCS opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,102,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 184,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 163.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 165.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

