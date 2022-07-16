JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $59.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

