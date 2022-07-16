JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $22.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other news, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.