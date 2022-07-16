JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $145.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.95.

Shares of JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

