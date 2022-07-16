JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Target Price to $48.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.50 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.42.

TOL opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

