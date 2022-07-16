Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 6.1 %
About Kaival Brands Innovations Group
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaival Brands Innovations Group (KAVL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.