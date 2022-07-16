Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVLGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KAVL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 658,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,373. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

