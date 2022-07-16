Karura (KAR) Market Cap Tops $18.49 Million

Karura (KAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Karura has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Karura coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003138 BTC on exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $596,740.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00051579 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022947 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001850 BTC.
Karura Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Karura
