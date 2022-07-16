Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kaspien Trading Down 15.0 %

Kaspien stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.25. 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. Kaspien has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kaspien will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

