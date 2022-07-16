Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $253,439.72 and $105,263.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00048492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo.

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

