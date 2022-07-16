Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Tops $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00099576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00281575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00042183 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava.io Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

