KeyCorp Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $230.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.82.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $216.28. The company has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

