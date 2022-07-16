KGI Securities Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Neutral

KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.23.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 766,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,131 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 81,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 148,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.