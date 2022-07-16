KIMCHI.finance Reaches Market Cap of $75,400.24 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $75,400.24 and $260.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.36 or 0.99959352 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

