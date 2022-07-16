KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 5.3 %

KKR opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 105,519 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.