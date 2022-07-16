Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KTB opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 303,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,539 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

