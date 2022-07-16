LABS Group Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $33,732.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00051579 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022947 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001850 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
