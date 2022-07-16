LABS Group Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $33,732.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00051579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001850 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

