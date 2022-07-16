Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SWIM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.
Shares of SWIM opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
