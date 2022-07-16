LHT (LHT) Market Cap Reaches $59,162.88

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, LHT has traded down 2% against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $59,162.88 and $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007422 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

