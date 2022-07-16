Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

