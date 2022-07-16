Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -35.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

