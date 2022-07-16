LINK One Day Volume Reaches $89,450.00 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $223.81 million and approximately $89,450.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.28 or 0.00175898 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem. LINK’s official website is link.network.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

