LINKA Market Capitalization Hits $746,172.22 (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $746,172.22 and $1,432.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

