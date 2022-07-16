Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $193.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $193.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00739336 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,242.86 or 0.99700304 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 761,727,637 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.