Livenodes (LNO) Price Reaches $0.0065

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003850 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00133070 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009168 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000199 BTC.
Livenodes Profile
LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes.
Livenodes Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.