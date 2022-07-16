Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $398.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

