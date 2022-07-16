Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

LUNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $8,027,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 315,370 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 308,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 97,136 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 257,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $197.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

