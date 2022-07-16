Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYFT. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.86.

LYFT opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 139.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

