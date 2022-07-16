MahaDAO (MAHA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $820,606.00

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00005223 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $820,606.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001786 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.