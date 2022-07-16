Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Manitex International

In other Manitex International news, CEO Michael Coffey purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Manitex International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 206,462 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 73.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of MNTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

