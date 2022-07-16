Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Sells C$11,440.80 in Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Director Julian Kemp sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total value of C$11,440.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$492,240.42.

On Friday, July 8th, Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47. Marathon Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.41.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOZ. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.48.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

