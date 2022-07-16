Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

Shares of FINMW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. Marlin Technology has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

