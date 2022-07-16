Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Marlin Technology Stock Performance
Shares of FINMW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. Marlin Technology has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.36.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marlin Technology (FINMW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.