Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,510,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 19,320,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,053,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,735,013. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 194,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168,402 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

