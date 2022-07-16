Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

MAURY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. 13,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.50. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

