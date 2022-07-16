Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Marui Group Stock Performance
MAURY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. 13,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.50. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76.
Marui Group Company Profile
