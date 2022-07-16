Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

MEC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 207,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.62. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 39.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

