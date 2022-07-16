Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Mayville Engineering Stock Performance
MEC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 207,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.62. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $20.93.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
