MCDEX (MCB) Price Hits $32.09 on Major Exchanges

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MCDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,210.28 or 0.99978765 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MCDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.