Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

NYSE:MPW opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

