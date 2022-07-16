Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $404.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Meggitt Stock Performance

MEGGF stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

