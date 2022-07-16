Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Lowered to $91.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 26.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

