Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Lowered to $91.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.50.
Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
