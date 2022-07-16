Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Down 51.0% in June

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,100 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of MESA remained flat at $2.03 during midday trading on Friday. 347,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,902. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 145.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 519,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 304,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,995.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 214,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 203,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

