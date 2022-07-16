Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,858.00

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $44,858.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,454,684 coins and its circulating supply is 80,454,586 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.