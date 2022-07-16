MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 66.8% in June

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 32,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 289,712 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 244,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 179,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

