Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $349.52.

MSFT opened at $256.72 on Friday. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.59 and its 200-day moving average is $285.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

