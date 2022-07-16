MileVerse Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. MileVerse has a total market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MileVerse has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048609 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021881 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001787 BTC.
MileVerse Coin Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.
Buying and Selling MileVerse
