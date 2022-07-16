Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 554.7 days.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
Shares of MICCF remained flat at $14.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $42.13.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (MICCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.