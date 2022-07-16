Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 554.7 days.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of MICCF remained flat at $14.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $42.13.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

